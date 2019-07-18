Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Days after NRC Publication, Amit Shah to Visit Assam on August 3, Chair Meeting of North Eastern Council

The meeting is likely to take stock of the situation arising out of the release of the NRC data and the flood situation in the region.

Arunima | CNN-News18Arunima24

Updated:July 18, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
File photo of BJP President Amit Shah. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Three days after the deadline for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) ends, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam to take stock of the security and development situation. The final list will be published on July 31.

Shah is scheduled to meet Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as well as the chiefs of other states in the region on August 3 and 4 in Guwahati where he will chair a plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The meeting is likely to take stock of the situation arising out of the release of the NRC data and the flood situation in the region.

The NEC, mandated to look at the development of the northeastern states, was recently restructured to also discuss issues arising from boundary disputes, drug trafficking, and smuggling of arms and ammunitions. The Union home minister is the chairman of the NEC, which includes the chief ministers and governors of the seven northeastern states (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland) as well as Sikkim.

The Supreme Court has mandated the release of the final NRC data on July 31, but the Centre government wants more time to complete the process.

The Centre and the Assam government have moved the Supreme Court seeking re-verification of 20% of the names in the draft NRC in the state. The pleas come a fortnight before the July 31 deadline set by the apex court for publication of the final list.

Shah on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the BJP is committed to implementing the NRC countrywide. “We will identify all illegal immigrants and infiltrators living on every inch of this country and deport them as per international law," he said.

