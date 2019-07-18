Days after NRC Publication, Amit Shah to Visit Assam on August 3, Chair Meeting of North Eastern Council

New Delhi: Three days after the deadline for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) ends, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam to take stock of the security and development situation. The final list will be published on July 31.

Shah is scheduled to meet Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as well as the chiefs of other states in the region on August 3 and 4 in Guwahati where he will chair a plenary meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The meeting is likely to take stock of the situation arising out of the release of the NRC data and the flood situation in the region.

The NEC, mandated to look at the development of the northeastern states, was recently restructured to also discuss issues arising from boundary disputes, drug trafficking, and smuggling of arms and ammunitions. The Union home minister is the chairman of the NEC, which includes the chief ministers and governors of the seven northeastern states (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland) as well as Sikkim.

The Supreme Court has mandated the release of the final NRC data on July 31, but the Centre government wants more time to complete the process.

The Centre and the Assam government have moved the Supreme Court seeking re-verification of 20% of the names in the draft NRC in the state. The pleas come a fortnight before the July 31 deadline set by the apex court for publication of the final list.

Shah on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the BJP is committed to implementing the NRC countrywide. “We will identify all illegal immigrants and infiltrators living on every inch of this country and deport them as per international law," he said.