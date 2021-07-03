Days After Release from Jail, History-sheeter Held as Aides Take Out Welcome Procession' Amid Pandemic

Ten days after he walked out of a prison on being granted bail, a history-sheeter was arrested in Mumbai after some of his supporters gathered and took out a procession to "welcome" him despite the coronavirus-induced restrictions in place, a police official said on Saturday.

The procession was taken out on Friday evening near Bainganwadi Skywalk bridge at Deonar in the city, following which history-sheeter Shahabuddin Munvar Ali Idrisi alias Babu Chaddi (43) and his two aides were arrested, he said.

Idrisi has a criminal record and he has been booked in at least 21 cases, including under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), the official said, adding that he had walked out of the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai on June 23. "On Friday, at least 15 of his supporters took out a procession to welcome him. They had arranged an open vehicle, standing on which Idrisi was seen greeting people, he said.

This gathering of crowd was in violation of the restrictions imposed for curbing COVID-19 cases, the official said. Therefore, an FIR was registered against Idrisi and his 15 supporters at Deonar police station for alleged violation of orders. They were booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 34 (common intention), he said.

Idrisi and his two aides were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, he said.

.

