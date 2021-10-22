Mumbai Sees Covid Spike Days After Reporting Zero Deaths But Officials Not Worried

Within a week of reporting zero Covid-19 deaths, Mumbai recorded a spike in virus cases, accounting for 27 per cent of total virus cases in Maharashtra.

Mumbai reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities on Thursday, taking the state tally to 65,98,218 and the death toll to 1,39,925. Mumbai reported the highest 427 new infections among the districts. Of eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 708 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 458 cases from Pune region.

The sudden surge comes after the financial capital on October 17 reported the lowest daily deaths for the first time in five months. However, BMC officials are not concerned. Citing almost static “Covid Curve" with no “cluster of cases" in any of the 24 wards, only five wards have a weekly infection rate that is higher than the city’s average of 0.05%, officials told TOI.

In October, the overall case fatality rate (CFR) is down to 0.78, the lowest in five months. “The case fatality rate (CFR) throughout the second wave was low in Mumbai as compared to the first wave in 2020,” said the head of state death audit committee, Dr Avinash Supe. During the peak of the first wave in September 2020, the CFR rose from 13.27 in March 2020 to 4.78 in July 2020.

In February, when the second wave began, the CFR was 0.70 and rose to a peak of 2.5 in May. The month reported the maximum number of deaths in the second wave (1,701). As per the latest BMC report, CFR in Mumbai has been steadily dropping since then to 1.15 in September.

BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said various stakeholders, including doctors, NGOs, private sector hospitals played a major part in bringing down CFR. Stating the main target is to achieve zero deaths with the availability of new medicines, Kakani said, “With the availability of newer medicines such as monoclonal antibodies, the probability of death has significantly reduced, if a patient reaches hospital in time,” said a doctor.

With 2,968 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered patients increased to 64,30,394. The state has 2,01,162 people in home quarantine and 1,007 people in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra has 24,292 active patients.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the second wave has not receded yet in the state but conditions are not favourable to immediately trigger the third wave. The COVID Task Force has cautioned about a third wave of the pandemic post the Diwali season, he said. “The second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. But there is no favourable condition for a third wave as of now. The state task force has cautioned of a third wave post the Diwali season. We are assessing the situation,” he said.

