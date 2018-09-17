English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Days After Rewari Gang Rape, Another Woman From District Alleges Similar Assault
The woman in her complaint said she was on her way to buy medicines when two bike-borne men approached her and offered her alternate therapy for her ailment. However, they took her to nearby fields and raped her.
Image for representation.
Chandigarh: Close on the heels of the gang rape of a woman from Rewari, another woman hailing from the district on Monday alleged that she was raped by two persons who kidnapped and dragged her in the fields in Haryana's Jind district.
Jind police have lodged an FIR on the complaint of the woman, who is a widow. The woman approached police in Julana in Jind, alleging that she was gang-raped.
"The complaint was forwarded to the Women Police Station (in Jind) where the case was registered," Julana police station SHO, Surender Singh said over the phone.
When contacted, an official of the Women's Police Station, Jind, said the woman in her complaint on Monday stated that she had come from Kosli in Rewari district to purchase some medicines for her ailment.
"The complainant stated that she belongs to Rewari district and had come to Julana to buy some medicines. When she was nearing the chemist shop, two bike-borne men approached her and after enquiring about her health condition, offered alternate therapy to treat her," the official said.
The woman agreed to accompany them after they told her that they belonged to Poli village in Julana, the official said. "The complainant further alleged that the two accused took her to some field where they raped her," she said.
The official said both accused had been identified and efforts were on to nab them. "A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman under various sections of the IPC," she said, adding further investigation was underway.
Earlier, a CBSE topper from Rewari was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in Mahendragarh district on Wednesday while she was on her way to a coaching class. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.
