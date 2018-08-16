English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Days After Seating Row, Most Madras HC Judges Skip Governor’s 'At Home' I-Day Reception
Besides Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, a few other judges of the court participated in the reception held on the occasion of the Independence Day. Most of the chairs reserved for judges were seen unoccupied.
File photo of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Image: PTI)
Chennai: A majority of the Madras High Court judges were conspicuous by their absence at the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday, days after one of them flagged protocol breach in the seating arrangement for them during the Chief Justice's swearing-in.
Besides Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, a few other judges of the court participated in the reception held on the occasion of the Independence Day. Most of the chairs reserved for judges were seen unoccupied.
Court sources said most of the judges did not want to participate in the At Home reception. A Raj Bhavan release said the Chief Justice Tahilramani, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam were among those who attended the reception.
The thin attendance of judges at the event comes days after they were upset over being made to sit in the second row behind ministers and police officials at the swearing-in function of Justice Tahilramani on August 12.
Purohit had administered the oath to justice Tahilrmani during the swearing-in at Raj Bhavan.
Justice MS Ramesh in a WhatsApp message had expressed his displeasure over the seating arrangements of judges at the event, calling it a protocol breach. In his address at the reception, Purohit said India of today was on a proud forward march in the comity of nations.
"It is the fastest growing emerging economy of the world. It is on the cusp of reaping the benefits of the demographic dividend," he said.
He reminded that the country owed all this in substantial measure to the freedom fighters. Purohit said anyone who worked against the nation was actually doing disservice not only to the rest of the population but also ruining the future of succeeding generations.
"It is therefore important that patriotism should reside in our thoughts and care and concern for the people of India should dominate our hearts," he said. Noting that India was a nation with a glorious past, he said it was now asserting itself vigorously "inspired by the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
