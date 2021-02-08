Days After Singer Rihanna's Comments Over Farmers' Protest, India Ships 2 Covid-19 Vaccine Consignments to Barbados, Dominica

India on Sunday dispatched two consignments of Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to Barbados and Dominica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

The consignments departed from Mumbai at 11:35 pm on Sunday. Earlier, India had provided Barbados with Covishield vaccines, for which the country's Prime Minister Mia Mottley has expressed her gratitude to the Indian government.

On Thursday, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mia Mottley said: "I trust that you are well and safe. On behalf of my Government and people, I wish to express gratitude to you, your Government, and the people of the Republic of India for its most generous donation of the Covishield vaccines (under the auspices of Oxford Astrazeneca)."

Mottley’s statement came days after the Barbadian singer-activist Rihanna sparked outrage in India with her tweet on the ongoing farmers’ protests against the government’s agri laws. Last week, Rihanna had tweeted a news article about the internet blockade in Delhi that followed after clashes between the protesting farmers and the police. "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," she tweeted.

Reportedly, Barbados will be receiving 1,00,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from India. So far, India has already shipped vaccines to neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Now, Myanmar and Seychelles are next in line. India is sharing vaccines manufactured in the country as a goodwill gesture in time of crisis and it is an initiative that will have a saluting impact on India’s relationship with its neighbours.