1-min read

Days After Sonbhadra Killings, MP Tribal Woman Run Over for Refusing to Give up Land

The trio reached the woman’s house on Saturday to usurp her land. When met with objection, they rode a tractor and began ploughing the land forcefully.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Days After Sonbhadra Killings, MP Tribal Woman Run Over for Refusing to Give up Land
Representative image.
Singrauli: A tribal woman succumbed to her injuries after three men run over her as she refused to give up her land in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district.

The three men have been identified as Lalpati, Prabhakar and Bandhu Bais. The trio reached the woman’s house on Saturday to usurp her land. When met with objection, they rode a tractor and began ploughing the land forcefully. Following this, Kiran Kol, the deceased farmer, entered into a feud with the accused.

As the dispute escalated, the accused ran their tractor over her and fled the scene, leaving Kol critically injured. Villagers rushed her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police have lodged a case based on the complaint registered by the woman’s family. All the accused have been booked for murder.

“A case has been lodged against the three in connection with the woman’s death and an investigation is on,” Pradip Shende, Additional Superintendent of Police, Singrauli, said.

While two of the three accused have reportedly been arrested, the hunt is on for the third culprit.

Meanwhile, villagers claimed that over 8,000 cases of land disputes are pending with the revenue department in the district.

The incident comes at a time when the country stares at the Sonbhadra massacre in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where ten people from the Gond tribal community were shot dead during a scuffle that broke out over the possession of a piece of land.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
