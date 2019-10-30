Take the pledge to vote

Days After Taking Oath as Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar Calls on PM Modi

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held the first meeting of the state cabinet at Haryana Bhawan here on Tuesday and decided that the special session of the state assembly will be held from November 4.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
Days After Taking Oath as Haryana CM, Manohar Lal Khattar Calls on PM Modi
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)

New Delhi: Manohar Lal Khattar, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term three days ago, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday. Khattar, who is in the national capital since Tuesday, has already called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Khattar and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held the first meeting of the state cabinet at Haryana Bhawan here on Tuesday and decided that the special session of the state assembly, where newly-elected members will take oath, will be held from November 4.

The chief minister had said the cabinet would be expanded after the special session. The prime minister's official website posted pictures of the two leaders.

