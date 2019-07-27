Days After TMC Men Thrashed Bengal Prof, Another From Jadavpur University Beaten Up by Ex-student

Kolkata: Days after a college professor was roughed up in Hooghly, a Jadavpur University professor was assaulted by a former student near the varsity’s main gate on Friday afternoon.

Professor Abdul Kafi from the Bengali department was having tea near university’s gate number 2 when a former student, identified as Rajesh Santra, thrashed him by grabbing him by his hair. Kafi received injuries to his nose and fell down on the road. As other students rushed to the professor’s rescue and overpowered Santra, Kafi requested them not to hurt the attacker.

“Please don’t hurt him. Please don’t take law into your hands,” Kafi was heard saying to the other students who tried to teach Rajesh Santra a lesson.

“The attacker was taken to Vice-Chancellor’s office at the main administrative building in Aurobindo Bhavan where he refused to reveal the reason behind the attack. He was later handed over to the police. We condemn this incident,” said Joydeep Ghosh, another professor from university’s Bangla department.

Kafi was initially reluctant to lodge a police complain as he felt it would Santra’s future. But he relented after he was told that the attacker may post objectionable and threatening content on social media against the professors of the university.

Santra, who graduated from Jadavpur University in 2015, was allegedly nursing a grudge against Kafi as he felt the professor’s attitude towards him was discriminatory.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said, “We will not allow such incidents against our teacher. We have taken appropriate steps against the attackers.”

On July 24, two former students of Nabgram Hiralal Paul College at Konnagar in Bengal’s Hooghly district were arrested for thrashing Subrata Chatterjee, a Bangla professor, after he tried to protect female post-graduate students from a group of ruling party supporters who were forcing them to shout ‘Mamata Banerjee zindabad’.