Days After Transgender Activist Ananyah's Demise, Her Partner Now Found Hanging Inside a House

Days after transgender Ananyah’s death, her partner has now been found hanging inside a house.

Ananyah’s partner Jiju Raj (36) was found hanging inside his friend’s house in Kocchi today afternoon. Since Ananyah’s demise, Jiju was visibly upset and had been living in his friend’s house in Kochi.

On Friday afternoon Jiju was found hanging when the friend returned home. Police have registered a case for unnamed death.

On Tuesday, Ananyah was found hanging in her apartment in the Edappally district. The death of activist, Kerala’s first transwoman radio jockey- 28-year-old Ananyah Kumari snowballed into a controversy after her family alleged medical negligence by Renai Medicity, where she underwent sex reassignment surgery. However, the hospital refuted the allegations and absolved the team that carried out the surgery of any lapses. Reportedly, on Wednesday, members from the transgender community staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the authorities. Taking cognizance of the matter, the government swung into action with Health Minister Veena George and Social Justice Minister R Bindu ordering separate investigations into the circumstances that led to Ananya’s death.

Anannyah was a native of Kollam Peruman. Though she had filed her nomination against Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty in Malappuram as the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP), she pulled out during the last week of the campaigning following internal issues within DSJP. In 2020, Ananya underwent surgery at the hospital and her recent media report revealed that she was suffering from immense pain and facing several issues following the surgery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here