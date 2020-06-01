Days after Trump's Mediation Offer, Russia Says Worried About LAC Stand-off, But Won't Intervene

Russia’s Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Roman Babushkin, said his country is “of course worried about the current situation on the LAC (Line of Actual Control).”

To a specific question if Russia, as a friend of both the nations expressed concern to either or both sides, Babushkin told CNN-News18 India and China have “dedicated, specific established mechanisms and tools” to be able to “find a way out for mutual satisfaction.” He said Russia would encourage every endeavor in this regard.

Babushkin also said that here lies the significance of a trilateral dialogue like the RIC (Russia, India China) and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation)-based coordination as they are meant to facilitate regional stability and strengthening of mutual trust.

However, unlike United States President Donald Trump’s tweet stating that he “has informed both India and China that the US is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate”, Russia signaled that the matter should be resolved bilaterally.

While speaking to the media in a virtual press conference ahead of the India-Australia bilateral summit, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell echoed a similar sentiment. He said the border dispute between India and China “is for them to resolve bilaterally.”

O’Farrell said that for sovereign nations, what happens within their borders is for them to determine, adding border and territorial issues are decided by parties involved.

However, he expressed serious concern over the aggression of China in the South China Sea accusing it of using maritime “militia” in the region and reiterated that the Indo-Pacific should be free and open.