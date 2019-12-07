Take the pledge to vote

Days After Unnao Incident, Rape Attempt Made on 3-year-old Girl in Village, Locals Save Minor

The minor was playing near her house on Friday when a youth of a neighbouring village tried to rape her in an adjoining agriculture field but the locals, who rushed on hearing her cries for help, managed to save her.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 11:22 AM IST
Days After Unnao Incident, Rape Attempt Made on 3-year-old Girl in Village, Locals Save Minor
Illustration by Mir Suhail

Unnao (UP): A rape attempt was made on a three-year-old girl in a village under Makhi police station area in Unnao, police said Saturday.

The minor was playing near her house on Friday when a youth of a neighbouring village tried to rape her in an adjoining agriculture field but the locals, who rushed on hearing her cries for help, managed to save her, SHO Makhi Raj Bahadur said.

The locals informed the police and a case has been registered, the SHO said, adding that the girl has been sent for medical examination.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigations are on, the SHO added.

