Days After Wedding, a Dead Groom, Over 100 Coronavirus Cases and Murder Case Against Father

The Patna district administration registered an FIR against Ambika Chaudhary, the father of the groom, who passed away due to Covid-19 two days after his wedding in Bihar.

More than 100 attendees contracted the infection as guests threw caution to the wind by flouting social distancing rules and not wearing masks. A total of 113 guests tested positive for Covid-19.

The wedding was held in rural Patna's Deehpali village on June 15. The groom, who was running a high fever and wanted the ceremony to be deferred, gave in after the insistence of his relatives.

However, his condition deteriorated two days after his wedding and he succumbed while being taken to AIIMS, Patna. The kin of the deceased man performed the last rites before the Patna administration was intimated.

Subsequently, Patna district administration conducted coronavirus tests on all those who had attended the wedding function. Results revealed that 113 guests had tested positive for the infection.

As a measure to check the spread of the disease, a special camp was established at the village where the marriage was held on June 24-26 during which samples of 364 people were taken, according to news agency PTI. The sudden explosion of novel coronavirus caused panic in the locality.

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi initiated an inquiry into the incident by the sub-divisional magistrate of Paliganj whose report indicated that the groom's father was guilty of not following the Covid-19 guidelines while organising his son's wedding.

On Thursday, after the sub-divisional magistrate of Paliganj presented his report, Patna DM instructed that an FIR be lodged against the groom's father.