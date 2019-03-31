Days Ahead of Polls, BJP Worker Shot Dead by Naga Insurgent Group in Arunachal Pradesh

A BJP worker was killed on Sunday, allegedly by Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) in poll-bound Arunachal Pradesh.Seliam Wangsa, a zila parishad member from Nginu block, had been campaigning in support of Honchun Ngandam, a BJP candidate from Pongchao-Wakka assembly constituency.Wangsa was killed at his residence in Nginu village near Wakka Circle in Longding district.An intelligence official told to News18, "This is not the first time Wangsa was targeted. Last year, he was brutally attacked by the NSCN and sustained severe bullet injuries. He was hospitalised for nearly three months."The official confirmed that Wangsa was a former NSCN-IM cadre. He had returned home from an election rally and was about to retire to bed when he was shot dead.On Friday night, two National Peoples' Party (NPP) workers were brutally attacked by the NSCN-IM in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. While one of them, identified as Zeli Anna, died on the spot, another was severely injured.Arunachal Pradesh to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously on April 11.