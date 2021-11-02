Days Before Diwali, AQI in Prayagraj Touches 184 Leading to Health Concerns

Thick smog has engulfed Prayagraj over the last 3-4 days and the air of the holy city has become unbreathable. The situation is grave because the air is expected to worsen further after Diwali. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 184 in Prayagraj, which is highly detrimental to the health of people, especially senior citizens, pregnant women and people suffering from respiratory illnesses such as asthma.

Smog, a portmanteau of smoke and fog, is used to describe fog with heavy concentration of dust particles, making it resemble thick smoke which reduces visibility to a considerable extent.

In Parayagraj, the smog is so thick that the sunlight appears hazy and faint during the day, and visibility has been reduced to mere metres. People are facing numerous problems such as burning sensation in their eyes, dizziness and nausea due to the smog. Many people have started complaining of breathing difficulties.

Health experts are concerned that this could lead to long-term repercussions on public health if it is not addressed. Smog is known to severely damage human lungs and brain.

The current AQI figures in Prayagraj are three times the levels reported during the lockdown period in March and April. Owing to the increase in the AQI levels, people are concerned about the state of the air once Diwali is over. Experts believe that the smog is being caused by diesel-powered vehicles and agricultural machines, as well as the smoke coming out of industries and kilns, apart from stubble-burning by farmers.

