Days Before Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls, 2 Army Soldiers Killed in Srinagar Terror Attack

With barely 48 hours remaining for the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian Army soldiers were killed in an attack in broad daylight just outside the union territory capital.

Terrorists attacked a patrolling party at Shariefabad on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Thursday.

According to sources, the militants ambushed the patrolling party and fired at them indiscriminately critically injuring the two soldiers who later succumbed.

The attack on the Indian Army Road Opening Party (ROP) came on the 12th anniversary of Mumbai 26/11 attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Police SOG and CRPF Valley QAT rushed to the spot to cordon off the area. Operation is underway to nab the attackers. Reinforcements have been sent in.

The incident comes just two before Jammu and Kashmir goes to polls for the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Security forces have been getting inputs that terrorists have been planning these attacks to disrupt the DDC elections.

On November 19 four terrorists travelling in a truck have been killed on during an encounter near Nagrota in Jammu.

The four Jaish e Mohammad terrorists had infiltrated into India through the international border in Samba. They were travelling in a truck on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota.