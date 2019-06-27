Days Before Presenting Her First Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman Calls on Former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi on Thursday, days before presenting the Union Budget.

Sitharamn on July 5 will present her first Budget after taking charge as the Finance Minister.

Smt @nsitharaman calls on Dr Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/YgW6VsV3Z8 — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) June 27, 2019

There was no official statement on what transpired at the meeting.

Singh was the finance minister in the PM Narasimha Rao government from from 1991 to 1996. He was also the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985 and the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India from 1985 to 1987.