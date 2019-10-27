Days Before SC Verdict on Ayodhya, PM Recalls ‘Mature Role’ Played by Political Parties During 2010 Ruling
Addressing the nation people in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address, the prime minister said he vividly remembers the September of 2010 when several "interest groups" had tried to exploit the situation to their interest.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Days before the Supreme Court is to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled how political parties and the civil society played a mature role in uniting people when efforts were made to create fissures ahead of the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya.
"Some loud mouths had made irresponsible statements just to hog the limelight ... It continued for five to 10 days. Thanks to the people of India, social organisations, political parties, saints, seers and leaders of all faiths, it became a day that furthered unity,” he said.
The judiciary was also respected by all after the verdict, the PM pointed out.
A Special Full Bench of the Allahabad High Court had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya will be divided into three parts. A two-thirds portion is to be shared by two Hindu plaintiffs and one-third will be given to the Sunni Muslim Waqf Board.
The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya issue sometime in the middle of November.
