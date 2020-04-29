DBT-Junior Research Fellowship Application Process Starts at rcb.res.in; How to Check

The Department of Biotechnology has opened online applications for DBT-Junior Research Fellowship 2020 (DBT-JRF) on its official website.

The application process which started on April 20 will end on May 18.

Candidates who are willing to pursue research in frontier areas of Biotechnology and Life Sciences can apply for DBT-JRF 2020 exam by visiting the official portal.

The department, in its recent order, has said the selection of candidates would be made through Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET). It further said that it would release two categories of merit list: Category-I and Category-II.

Aspirants selected under Category-I will be granted fellowship under the programme itself. At the same time, Category-II candidates will be appointed in any DBT sponsored project and can avail the fellowship from the project which will be equivalent to NET & GATE.

The official notification can be read by clicking directly on the link:

The Department of Biotechnology has said it will be tentatively conducting the BET-2020 on June 30. The answer key will be released on its official website later on the day of the exam.

The notice said that candidates could ask for any discrepancy in the question paper and answer key to the concerned authorities by July 3. The results of the test will be announced on July 20.

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category should have secured at least 60 per cent mark in their master’s degree, while aspirants for reserved category must have scored 55 per cent marks.

Candidates with M Sc or M Tech or MV Sc. or equivalent degree or Integrated BS-MS/ BE/ B Tech in any discipline of Biotechnology can apply for BET-2020.

How to apply for BET 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on “New Registration” option.

Step 3: Enter all credentials and tap on the “Submit” option.

Step 4: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

