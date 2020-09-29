INDIA

1-MIN READ

DC Win Toss, Elect To Bowl Against SRH In IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals made one change, bringing in fit-again pacer Ishant Sharma in place of Avesh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made two changes, with Kane Williamson, who had missed the first two matches due to an injury, replacing Mohammed Nabi while all-rounder Abdul Samad was named in place of Wriddhiman Saha for his IPL debut. The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 7:27 PM IST
