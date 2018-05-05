English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DCECE 2018 Admit Card released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Download Now, Exam on 12th,13th May 2018
BCECEB is scheduled to organize the Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination–2018 on 12th and 13th May 2018
BCECEB is scheduled to organize the Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination–2018 on 12th and 13th May 2018
DCECE Bihar Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB is scheduled to organize the Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination–2018 on 12th and 13th May 2018, next week for students seeking admissions in Polytechnic Engineering (PE), Part Time 4 Years Polytechnic Engineering (PPE), Para Medical-Dental (Matric Level) (PMD) and Para Medical (Intermediate Level) (PM) courses offered in the institutions that come under the purview of BCECEB. Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card:
How to download DCECE 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Download Admit Card of DCECE[PE/PPE/PM/PMD]-2018’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of – ‘Download your Admit card by Registration No. and Date of Birth : Click Here’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and select Date of Birth in the Pop-Up window
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/secure?app_id=?UElZMDAwMDAyMQ==
DCECE 2018 Examination Schedule:
12th May 2018 – PM – 11am to 1:15pm
12th May 2018 – PMD – 2pm to 4:15pm
13th May 2018 – PE/PPE – 11am to 1:15pm
Also Watch
How to download DCECE 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Download Admit Card of DCECE[PE/PPE/PM/PMD]-2018’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of – ‘Download your Admit card by Registration No. and Date of Birth : Click Here’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and select Date of Birth in the Pop-Up window
Step 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/secure?app_id=?UElZMDAwMDAyMQ==
DCECE 2018 Examination Schedule:
12th May 2018 – PM – 11am to 1:15pm
12th May 2018 – PMD – 2pm to 4:15pm
13th May 2018 – PE/PPE – 11am to 1:15pm
Also Watch
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Sonam-Anand Wedding: Kapoors and Ahujas Likely to Dress in Ensembles by This Designer
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- 102 Not Out: Want Everyone to Remember The Father-Son Avatars Forever, Says Preetisheel Singh