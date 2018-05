DCECE 2018 Admit Card released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Download Now, Exam on 12th,13th May 2018

DCECE Bihar Admit Card 2018 has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB is scheduled to organize the Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination–2018 on 12th and 13th May 2018, next week for students seeking admissions in Polytechnic Engineering (PE), Part Time 4 Years Polytechnic Engineering (PPE), Para Medical-Dental (Matric Level) (PMD) and Para Medical (Intermediate Level) (PM) courses offered in the institutions that come under the purview of BCECEB. Candidates who have enrolled for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Download Admit Card of DCECE[PE/PPE/PM/PMD]-2018’Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of – ‘Download your Admit card by Registration No. and Date of Birth : Click Here’Step 4 – Enter your Registration Number and select Date of Birth in the Pop-Up windowStep 5 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference12th May 2018 – PM – 11am to 1:15pm12th May 2018 – PMD – 2pm to 4:15pm13th May 2018 – PE/PPE – 11am to 1:15pm