DCGA Slaps Rs 20L Fine on Air Asia for Failing to do Mandatory Pilot Exercises on Time

The Directorate General Civil Aviation (DCGA) has slapped a Rs 20 lakh fine on Air Asia after the airline failed to follow some of its obligatory regulations.

During a surveillance inspection conducted between 23-25 November last year, the DGCA team observed that a few mandatory pilot exercises were not done in time.

Some exercises during the Pilot Proficiency Check / Instrument Rating check, which is an International Civil Aviation Organization requirement, were not done as per schedule, resulting in violation of DGCA regulations.

The regulatory body issued show cause notices to the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of Air Asia (India) Ltd, asking why action should not be taken against them for overlooking the regulatory obligations.

Their written replies were examined, after which the DCGA imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakhs.

Additionally, the Head of Training has been suspended from his position for three months for failing to discharge his duties as per the DCGA Civil Aviation requirements.

Eight designated examiners of Air Asia have also been fined Rs 3 lakhs each, for failing to discharge their duties as per the DCGA’s regulations.

