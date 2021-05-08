DCGI Approves Anti-Covid Drug Developed by DRDO for Emergency Use as Pandemic Rages

The Drugs Controller General of India has approved the emergency use of an anti covid drug developed by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) to treat moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

The Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad has developed the drug reported NDTV.

The anti-Covid drug was cleared after the clinical trial results revealed that a molecule present in the drug helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

As per findings, a higher proportion of patients treated with the drug tested negative for Covid in RT-PCR tests.

In April 2020, INMAS-DRDO scientists had conducted laboratory experiments with the help of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and found that this molecule works effectively against SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits viral growth.

Based on these findings, DCGI Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had given permission for the phase-II clinical trial of 2-DG in Covid-19 patients in May 2020.

After conducting the phase 2 trial it was found that the drug accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. It was also revealed that the drug comes in powder form in a sachet, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

Following its success in the phase 2 trial, the Phase-III clinical trial was conducted on 220 patients from December 2020 to March 2021 at 27 Covid-19 hospitals across the states of Delhi, UP, West Bengal, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

