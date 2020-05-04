Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DCP Resumes Duty after Recovering from Injury Received During Delhi Violence

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma underwent surgery and was treated at Max Hospital in Patparganj after he suffered serious injuries during the violence on February 24.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2020, 7:50 PM IST
DCP Resumes Duty after Recovering from Injury Received During Delhi Violence
DCP Amit Sharma (Photo Credit: ANI Twitter)

A senior police officer, who was injured during clashes between two groups over CAA in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area in February, resumed his duty on Monday after recovery amid the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma, a 2010-batch IPS officer, underwent surgery and was treated at Max Hospital in Patparganj after he suffered serious injuries during the violence on February 24 over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In his absence, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Dinesh Kumar Gupta was given the charge of Shahdara district.

He was applauded and welcomed by his staff at his office on Monday.

The officer's vehicle had also been set afire by protesters.

At least 11 police personnel, including DCP Sharma and ACP (Gokalpuri) Anuj Kumar, were injured while trying to quell the protests in northeast Delhi.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) police personnel were also injured while Ratan Lal, 42, a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone pelting at Gokalpuri.

At least 53 people were killed and over 250 injured in the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

