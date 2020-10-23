DCPCR To Launch International Journal Of Child Rights

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Friday said it is launching an International Journal of Child Rights, to encourage quality research, documentation and discourse in the field of child rights. The DCPCR, the statutory body for monitoring the implementation of rights of the children as well as to promote the cause of their rights, said it is launching the journal with an aim to provide a platform to people enabling child rights in various capacities, including interdisciplinary researchers, practitioners, and readers.

“The intent is to find answers to the challenges being faced while enabling child rights globally and with this journal, the commission aspires to build a stronger understanding of development, education, health and well-being of children,” the child rights body said in a statement. It said the journal would invite fundamental or applied research papers, articles, research reviews, best practices in the domain, stories of change from the ground, documentations of field experiences, critiques of various state or privately run initiatives, interviews, policy analysis and book reviews.

“The aim of this section is to encourage introspection about existing structures and encourage deliberations for reforms. The journal would also include a section which would aim to simplify complex yet crucial issues related to children”s rights in a manner which is understandable to people without academic or sector expertise,” it stated. The journal will have an advisory board comprising eminent personalities from diverse fields having substantial accomplishments in the field of child rights, while its editorial board comprises academicians or researchers from diverse fields of governance and child rights, the child rights body said.

DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said, “If you wish to change something in a democracy, change the discourse about it. I hope this journal will help build stronger and more meaningful discourse about the rights of the children.” The journal would be a free and open-source resource for everyone who wishes to access and subscribe to it, and would not avail any submission fee from authors, he said.

