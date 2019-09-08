DCW Busts Sex Racket in East Delhi Spa Centre; Police Registers FIR
Dehli Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal conducted a surprise inspection at the spa centre in Madhu Vihar where they found that a sex racket was being operated in the garb of providing massages.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR against a spa centre in Madhu Vihar after an alleged sex racket was busted there by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).
According to a senior police officer, a case was registered on the complaint of DCW under section 3 of immoral traffic (prevention) act at Madhu Vihar Police Station and investigation has been initiated.
On September 5, DCW chief Swati Maliwal had conducted a surprise inspection at the spa centre in the east Delhi locality. During the raid, the DCW had found that a sex racket was being operated from the spa in the garb of providing massages, they said.
Several naked men were caught and seven girls were rescued from the centre, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dream Come True: Bianca Andreescu Proud of Herself after US Open Win against Serena Williams
- Loch Ness Monster May Just Be a Large Eel, Find Scientists In New DNA Study
- Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput Starrer Earns Rs 7.32 Cr
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- Your Android Phone Could be Hacked by a Single Text Message