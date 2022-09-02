CHANGE LANGUAGE
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Accuses Tuition Teacher of Beating Girls, Writes to Police
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Accuses Tuition Teacher of Beating Girls, Writes to Police

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2022, 14:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (Photo: Twitter/@SwatiJaiHind)

She said she has issued a notice to Delhi Police asking them to arrest the teacher

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday accused a female teacher of physically assaulting a six and an eight-year-old girl for not completing their homework in northeast Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area. She said she has issued a notice to Delhi Police asking them to arrest the teacher.

“Little girls aged six and eight were locked in a room and brutally beaten up by their tuition teacher for not doing their homework. The scars on the girls’ bodies are heart rending. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police. The teacher should be arrested,” Maliwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

first published:September 02, 2022, 14:42 IST
last updated:September 02, 2022, 14:42 IST