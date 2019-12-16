DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Writes Open Letter to Citizens on Nirbhaya Gangrape Anniversary
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal highlighted how the situation in the country regarding women's safety has not changed yet.
File photo of DCW chief Swati Maliwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday wrote an open letter to the country's citizens on the seventh anniversary of the Nirbhaya gangrape.
She highlighted how the situation in the country regarding women's safety has not changed yet.
BREAKINGदिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्षा स्वाति मालीवाल ने निर्भया की 7वीं बरसी पर देशवासियों को लिखा खुला पत्र pic.twitter.com/hQfMrmbV0Z— Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) December 16, 2019
She was on a hunger strike for 13 days to demand capital punishment for rapists. She was hospitalised on Sunday after her condition deteriorated.
-
-
-
-
