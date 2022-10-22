DCW Chief Urges Adityanath to Set Up High-level Committee to Probe Ghaziabad Gangrape Complaint

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to set up a high-level committee to probe the alleged gangrape of a 36-year-old woman in Ghaziabad. She also said that strong action should be taken against the woman if her allegations are found to be false.

This comes a day after the Ghaziabad police registered a case against the woman and three others for allegedly levelling a “fabricated” gangrape charge against five men with whom she is embroiled in a property dispute. In her letter, Maliwal said the DCW received a call on its helpline number — 181 — on October 18 from a GTB Hospital nurse regarding a case of sexual assault and was asked to send a counsellor.

A counsellor was immediately sent to the hospital. During her interaction with the counsellor, the woman alleged that she was gang-raped by five men for two days and they inserted an iron rod into her private parts. She claimed that she was tied and dumped on a roadside in a sack. The commission recorded her statement, the DCW chief said. The DCW went through the woman’s medical report which stated that she was tied with a rope, had bite marks on her body, abrasions on her thighs and neck, and was bleeding. It also stated that an “iron rod, around 5-6 cm long”, was removed from her private parts, Maliwal added.

The Ghaziabad police had registered a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter on a complaint filed by the woman’s brother on October 18. The DCW had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police on October 19 as the woman is a Delhi resident.

Recently, Maliwal said, the police stated that the woman’s allegations are unsubstantiated and that they have enough evidence to prove that she hatched a conspiracy against the five men named in the complaint over a property dispute. “This is very serious, shocking and deeply upsetting on several levels. In this regard, I urge your hon’ble self to kindly set up a high-level committee to investigate the case in depth. The facts of the matter need to be examined in detail in an independent manner so that the truth can come out,” she said.

“It must be examined as to who inflicted the injuries on the woman and who was responsible for inserting the iron rod-like substance into her private parts which was removed by the GTB Hospital (as mentioned in the MLC report). “In case it is proved beyond doubt that the girl (woman) was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy against the men and that she is not a victim but instead a perpetrator, I would urge you to ensure that strong action is taken against the woman under Section 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC and others,” she added.

On Friday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) also said that the woman and her family members gave contradictory statements in connection with the alleged gangrape. The NCW said it was told by the police that evidence suggests that Rs 5,000 was paid to individuals to sensationalise the case in the media.

