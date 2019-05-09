English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police Over Pamphlets With 'Objectionable' Remarks Against Atishi
The notice was issued after Atishi broke down during a press conference in Delhi while reading out the pamphlets on Thursday.
Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking whether it has registered an FIR in connection with circulation of pamphlets containing "objectionable remarks" about AAP candidate Atishi.
The notice was issued after Atishi broke down during a press conference here while reading out the pamphlets on Thursday.
"The pamphlets contain shameful, defamatory and sexist remarks against Atishi as well as against the mother of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. This act is a vicious attack on the character and reputation of a female candidate and clearly outrages the modesty of a woman," the DCW said.
DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the deputy commissioner of police (east) in the matter.
The women's panel has asked whether an FIR has been registered in the matter and if not, the reasons for it and whether accused has been identified and arrested.
It also asked about the steps taken by police and the current status of investigation.
The DCW has asked police to furnish information about the matter by May 11.
Atishi is pitted against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely from the East Delhi seat.
She alleged that the pamphlets were distributed in the constituency by Gambhir, a charge denied by the cricketer-turned-politician.
The BJP, on its part, charged the AAP with stage managing such incidents.
