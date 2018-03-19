English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DCW Issues Notice to Vasant Kunj Police, JNU Admin in Sexual Harassment Case
Several Jawaharlal Nehru University students have been protesting outside the police station of as well as the university campus, demanding justice for the sexual harassment victim and arrest of Professor Atul Johri of the School of Life Sciences.
Security personnel stop JNU students during their protest against sexual harassment of a student at the university. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Vasant Kunj police station and JNU registrar seeking status report on the alleged sexual harassment case lodged by a student against a professor at the university.
The women's panel said it has received a representation from the students of the School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Several Jawaharlal Nehru University students have been protesting outside the police station of as well as the university campus, demanding justice for the sexual harassment victim and arrest of Professor Atul Johri of the School of Life Sciences.
The DCW notice issued to the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj said, “The commission considers this a serious matter related to the safety and security of the young women. Further we have been informed that students have been protesting against the lack of arrest of the accused.”
Seeking information from the SHO, the notice said, “Please inform us the status of the matter and reasons for not arresting the accused.”
It has also issued a notice to the JNU registrar, seeking to know what safeguards have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the complainants and whether the present complaint is being looked into by the Internal Complainants Committee (ICC).
Also Watch
The women's panel said it has received a representation from the students of the School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Several Jawaharlal Nehru University students have been protesting outside the police station of as well as the university campus, demanding justice for the sexual harassment victim and arrest of Professor Atul Johri of the School of Life Sciences.
The DCW notice issued to the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj said, “The commission considers this a serious matter related to the safety and security of the young women. Further we have been informed that students have been protesting against the lack of arrest of the accused.”
Seeking information from the SHO, the notice said, “Please inform us the status of the matter and reasons for not arresting the accused.”
It has also issued a notice to the JNU registrar, seeking to know what safeguards have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the complainants and whether the present complaint is being looked into by the Internal Complainants Committee (ICC).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Get Fuel at Your Doorstep - Indian Oil Starts Home Delivery of Diesel in India
- Sanjana Sanghi To Star Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput In 'The Fault In Our Stars' Remake
- 102 and 100-Year Old Runners Set World Record in 60m Dash
- Toyota Yaris Sedan – All You Need to Know: Price, Mileage, Features and More
- 'Always Trusted Dinesh Karthik's Ability to Finish Game'