DCW Issues Notice to Vasant Kunj Police, JNU Admin in Sexual Harassment Case

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Vasant Kunj police station and JNU registrar seeking status report on the alleged sexual harassment case lodged by a student against a professor at the university.The women's panel said it has received a representation from the students of the School of Life Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University.Several Jawaharlal Nehru University students have been protesting outside the police station of as well as the university campus, demanding justice for the sexual harassment victim and arrest of Professor Atul Johri of the School of Life Sciences.The DCW notice issued to the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj said, “The commission considers this a serious matter related to the safety and security of the young women. Further we have been informed that students have been protesting against the lack of arrest of the accused.”Seeking information from the SHO, the notice said, “Please inform us the status of the matter and reasons for not arresting the accused.”It has also issued a notice to the JNU registrar, seeking to know what safeguards have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the complainants and whether the present complaint is being looked into by the Internal Complainants Committee (ICC).