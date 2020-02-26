Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DCW Receives Complaints from Women in Violence-hit Areas, Its Chief Meets Senior Police Officials

The commission has received complaints on its 181 helpline from Karawal Nagar, Dayalpur, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri and other areas about goons entering houses, vandalising them and setting them on fire, the panel said.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DCW Receives Complaints from Women in Violence-hit Areas, Its Chief Meets Senior Police Officials
Charred remains of a vandalised property set ablaze by rioters in the Gokulpuri area of the riot-affected northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday met senior police officials and told them that the panel has been receiving several complaints from distressed women in violence-affected northeast Delhi.

She met Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The commission has received complaints on its 181 helpline from Karawal Nagar, Dayalpur, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri and other areas about goons entering houses, vandalising them and setting them on fire, the panel said.

"The commission has received many such complaints which are constantly being sent to the Delhi Police, but no action is being taken. The police is not even picking up the phone calls of the commission," she alleged.

Dissatisfied with the action of the police on these complaints, Maliwal, along with the members of the commission, reached the violence-affected area and decided to meet senior police officers to seek a status on the complaints.

Maliwal submitted all the complaints received by DCW to the police and demanded prompt action. She said Srivastava assured her of immediate action on each complaint and ordered his team to give each complaint's status to the commission.

"The complaints we received on our helpline are deeply distressing. We were sending all the complaints related to riots to the police, but the police was not responding. Therefore we went to Seelampur and met Special Commissioner Law and Order who assured us all help," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram