DDA Allows to Organise Public Events in These 25 Well-maintained Parks. Check Here

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given nod to public to organise cultural, art and school events in nearly 25 well-maintained parks in the national capital. As per the policy, these agency-owned parks cannot be booked for any political or wedding functions.

Quoting a senior DDA official, Hindustan Times reported, “The idea is to encourage people to use the facilities. Currently, footfall at these parks is negligible, but with this initiative, we hope that citizens’ engagement will increase now. We have prepared a policy in this regard."

These 25 parks, which are divided in two categories such as open park spaces and parks with amphitheatres and boat clubs on their premises, are located in - Hauz Khas, Asita-Yamuna riverfront, Sanjay Lake, Astha Kunj in Nehru Place, Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, two district parks in Dwarka, and Coronation Park in North Delhi, among others.

On the condition of anonymity, the DDA official further told HT the aim is to permit people to use the parks in an organised manner. “Any individual, organisations, residents’ body or institution may book the park. All parks are about two to three acres in size," the official added.

Sharing more about these selected parks, the official said of these, six have facilities like an amphitheatre with capacity between 150-750 and are located in areas such as Malviya Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Vasant Vihar and few others.

It is to be noted here that the DDA already has over 100 open spaces across the national capital which people book for weddings or political events. As per the policy, cooking will not be permitted inside the park and only ready-to-eat food will be allowed. “The park can be booked for six to 12 hours and the events can be organised between 6am and 8pm during winter and 5am and 9pm in summer," said the official.

A official from the Delhi authority also said the aim the booking charges are nominal as the aim is not to earn revenue.

