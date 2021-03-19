DDA Approves Setting Up Of River Yamuna Management Committee, LG To Head Panel

New Delhi, Mar 18: The DDA on Thursday approved setting up of the River Yamuna Management Committee for smooth coordination among all stakeholders so that restoration works to develop and maintain the river and its floodplains are carried out in a harmonious manner, officials said. The panel would be headed by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi with members, including the chief secretary of Delhi, Vice Chairman of the DDA, a representative of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, various stakeholder departments from Delhi government, representative of governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Jal Board, municipal corporations of Delhi, and city police, they said.

The decision was approved by the Authority, the highest decision-making body of the Delhi Development Authority, during its meeting held on Thursday chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. The panel would also involve experts from the fields of science and technology, wetland management, solid waste management, environmental planning, environmental impact assessment, ecology, biodiversity, hydrology, landscape architecture, or any such field relevant to the ecology of the floodplains, it added.

The DDA has been restoring and developing the floodplains of Yamuna in different stretches by providing green buffer along the river planted with native grass species, creation of wetlands and restoring the existing ones, forming floodplain forests, grasslands and providing continuous trails of kachha pathways and cycle tracks along the bunds and embankments all along the river. The Authority has approved constitution of a committee named the ‘River Yamuna Management Committee’ for proper monitoring of the Yamuna river and its floodplains to ensure its conservation, protection and rejuvenation, in compliance with the National Green Tribunal order of July 7, 2020. The aim of the committee would also be to promote and secure the development activities along the river, its floodplains and surrounding areas contributing to its watershed, the statement said.

The main objective of the committee would be to coordinate with all the stakeholders so that restoration works to develop and maintain the river and its floodplains are carried out in a harmonious manner, it added. It will also coordinate to ensure that there is a periodical monitoring of quality of drains and river water and formulate safety measures and develop mechanisms for monitoring of activities for maintenance and management of the floodplains, the DDA said. The meeting of the committee would be held every six months.

Further, an executive committee under the chairmanship of vice chairperson, DDA with various stakeholders would be formed that would be responsible to undertake activities on behalf of the panel, and to take day-to-d day decisions for preservation, restoration and rejuvenation of the flood plains and river Yamuna. This executive committee would meet every three months, the statement said. Various sub-committees would be formed as and when required to coordinate, supervise and monitor the quality of river water, management and maintenance of the floodplains and to enforce the directions of the panel, officials said.

Among other decisions approved by the Authority was inclusion of Affordable Rental Housing Complex (ARHC) Scheme in the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, to create vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants and urban poor. The policy for dynamic parking norms for Delhi also got the nod. In view of the changed scenario of transportation, the Authority has given preliminary approval for dynamic parking norms. It will now be put in the public domain for 45 days for inviting objections and suggestions from the general public. Change of land use in New Zafrabad for technology Park (waste processing unit) was also approved. The proposal was considered and approved in the Authority meeting held on December 23, 2020 and thereafter objections and suggestions were invited from the general public. However, no objection or suggestion was received. Now, the recommendation will be forwarded to Ministry and Housing and Urban Affairs for issuing final notification, officials said.

People living in east Delhi will be benefitted by the proposal. It is proposed to develop a technology park, which will be one of its kind, with both Indian and international technologies, they said.

