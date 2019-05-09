English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DDA Housing Scheme 2019 Application Deadline Extended Till June 10
The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 launched on March 25, offers nearly 18,000 flats across four categories.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority's new online scheme, which was launched in March, has been extended by a month till June 10, officials said. The DDA Housing Scheme 2019 launched on March 25, offers nearly 18,000 flats across four categories.
The scheme was to earlier close by May 10. "As many as 17,922 flats are on offer on four categories -- HIG, MIG, LIG and EWS. The scheme closes on May 10," a senior DDA official had earlier said.
The flats available in four categories are -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS), he said. For the economic weaker section (EWS) category, application fee is Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh for the LIG category and Rs 2 lakh for MIG and HIG flats.
The scheme is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas. From application to verification and other formalities, all processes would be conducted online, the officials said.
Application forms can be accessed online on websites of 13 empanelled banks, they said.
