DDA Housing Scheme 2020: Delhi Development Authority Extends Registration Date to June 10

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has announced an extension to the registration date for DDA Housing Scheme 2020, with the purpose of attracting more applications for nearly 18,000 flats across its four categories housed in 11 residential towers. The ongoing General Elections 2019 is considered as one of the reasons for extending the dateline for DDA Housing Scheme 2020. The Delhi Development Authority has extended the DDA Housing Scheme 2020 registrations last date to June 10. Earlier, the closing date for registration under 2020 DDA’s Housing Scheme was May 10, i.e. today.The DDA Housing Scheme 2020 was launched on March 25 and so far the Delhi Development Authority has received 18,000-20,000 registered. The DDA Housing Scheme 2020 is for sale of nearly 18,000 newly built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential areas.As many as 13 banks are participating in the 2020 DDA Housing Scheme and people can fill online applications through these banks by submitting the required fee via online method. To apply for one-bedroom LIG and EWS category flats under DDA Housing Scheme 2020 consumers need to shell out Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 respectively.Below is the break up of the application fee for DDA Housing Scheme 2020 that is to be paid via online mode-Janta flat under DDA Housing Scheme 2020 - Rs 10,0001 BHK under 2020 DDA Housing Scheme - Rs 15,000EWS - Rs 25,000LIG - Rs 1 lakhMIG/HIG - Rs 2 lakhThe registration fee for DDA Housing Scheme 2020 will be refunded to unsuccessful applicants.