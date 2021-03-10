DDA Housing Scheme 2021: Check the Draw Results And Waiting List here

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday, March 10, conducted a draw for the allotment of houses under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021. The entire draw process was live telecasted in presence of senior officials. Those people who had applied for the housing scheme can now check the results on, official DDA website, www.dda.org.in. The last date for submitting the application for the DDA housing scheme 2021 was February 16.

Here is how you can check the result of the draw held by DDA:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official website of the Delhi Development Authority, www.dda.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink under the “Online Public Service” section that reads, “Draw Result of DDA Housing Scheme 2021”, click on it.

Step 3: In a new window, list of all those who have been allotted flats will open.

Step 4: Do Control + F or Command + F to search by your name or application number

In order to directly access the list of DDA Draw 2021, click on this link: http://119.226.139.196/tendernotices_docs/aug2020/Draw%20Result%20of%20DDA%20Housing%20Scheme%202021.pdf

Click here to check if your name is on the waiting list.

The flats that are being offered by DDA are in areas such as Jasola, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Rohini. This year the housing scheme has been launched through a newly developed software named, AWAAS. With this software, the applicant can complete all required procedures including payment etc.

According to an official notification, DDA has informed all applicants to submit the cost of the house within a period of 90 days from the date of issue of demand-cum-allotment letter. Once the possession letter is issued the buyer can save a date for physical possession, and date of execution of conveyance deed through the official online portal.

DDA this year is offering 1354 flats across Delhi. After launching the scheme in January, Delhi Development Authority received more than 30,000 applications till February 16.