DDA Housing Scheme 2021 Draw of Lots Today: Here is All You Need to Know

A draw of lots will be conducted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for its housing scheme 2021 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11 am. According to a notification by DDA, the draw of lots for allotment of flats will be based on a random number generation system and will be live-streamed. Also, judges and senior officers of the DDA will be present during the allocation process.

This is the first time when the entire process starting from the stage of filing of application forms to the issue of letters to the successful applicants will be done online.

Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini are the locations where the flats are on offer under the scheme for various categories. Also, over 33,000 applications have been received by the agency till February 16 for the housing scheme announced on January 2, 2021, with 1,354 flats on offer.

Out of the total number of flats on offer the costliest ones are of Rs 2.14 cr in the high-income group category. According to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme, the number of flats in the offer under high-income group (HIG), middle-income group (MIG), low-income group (LIG) and economically weaker section (EWS)/Janta categories are – 254, 757, 52 and 291 respectively.

Three BHK and Two BHK categories are available for HIG flats whereas MIG is in the two BHK category.

People will be able to view the live telecast of the draw on computer terminals or mobile phones through live streaming by clicking on the link- https://dda.webcast.ml/.

The document which the successful applicants will have to deposit after the draw is the cost of the unit within 90 days from the date of the issue of demand-cum-allotment letter. Also, a digitally signed possession letter will be issued online and the applicant will have to upload self-attested copies of the required documents.

The documents required include a self-attested copy of PAN card, proof of residence (self-attested copy of passport, driving license, ration card, electricity bill, telephone bill, water bill, bank passbook, Aadhaar card, government ID, house tax receipt), Self-attested copy of bank’s passbook as mentioned in the application form or a copy of I-T returns filed.