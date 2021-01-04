DDA Housing Scheme 2021: Number and Prices of Flats for Sale; How to Apply

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has put up 1,354 flats for sale under its 2021 housing scheme launched on Saturday. The flats listed for sale fall under four categories - Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats. The flats are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Narela and Kondli.

Buyers can avail a subsidy upto Rs 2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The last date to apply for the housing scheme is February 16, 2021.

How many flats are up for sale?

A total of 1354 DDA flats are up for sale which includes 252 3BHK flats and two 2BHK flats under HIG category, 757 2BHK flats under MIG category, 52 MIG flats and 291 EWS / Janta Flats.

What are the prices of the flats on sale?

The costliest flats located in Pocket 9B, Jasola, which range between 162.41 and 177.26 sqm area, are priced between Rs 1.97 cr and Rs 2.14 cr. The cost of 3 BHK HIG flats located in Block F of Vasant Kunj range between Rs 1.43 cr and Rs 1.72 cr, while those located in Sector 18B Dwarka comes between Rs 1.17 cr and Rs 1.23 cr and those in Rohini range between Rs 99.99 lakh to Rs 1.03 cr.

The price of 2BHK HIG flats located in Dwarka Sector 16B and 19B range between Rs 1.14 cr to Rs 1.27 cr. The approximate area of the flats ranges between 119.66 sqm and 132.77 sqm.

The area of LIG flats located in Dwarka and Rohini falls between 33.29 sqm and 47.44 sqm and the price range varies from Rs 23.32 lakh to Rs 35.5 lakh.

The EWS or Janta flats located in Manglapuri, whose area varies between 50.74 sqm to 52.50 sqm are priced between Rs 28.51 lakh to Rs 29.50 lakh, while those located in Narela, are available in smaller size ranging between 26.54 sqm to 28.19 sqm will cost between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 8.14 lakh.

The details of flats and tentative costs are available here:

https://eservices.dda.org.in/viewsite

Who can apply under the scheme?

The applicant must be over 18 years of age and a citizen of India. They must not own any dwelling unit on leasehold or freehold basis in Delhi in their own name or spouse’s name or in the name of any dependents which includes unmarried children.

Registration fees for flats under DDA Housing Scheme 2021:

The registration fee for EWS flats is Rs 25,000. It is Rs 1,00,000 for LIG and Rs 2,00,00 for MIG and HIG.

How to apply for buying flats under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DDA at eservices.dda.org.in/schemedashboard/p2

Step 2: Click on the Registration icon

Step 3: Register on the portal using your Name, Contact information, PAN and Aadhaar details.

Step 4: Choose the scheme and unit type

Step 5: Pay the registration fee using online payment modes such as Credit / Debit Card, Internet Banking etc.