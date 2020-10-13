DDA Recruitment 2020: Exam Schedule Released for Various Posts, Check Notification Here

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the exam schedule for filling 529 vacancies. The exam for the recruitment is being held for the posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari and Junior Secretariat Assistant. Besides this, the DDA has scrapped the 100 vacancies of Mali.

DDA recruitment exams 2020 for these various posts will be conducted from November 5 to November 12. The exams will take place in three shifts. The online exam for Patwari will be held on November 5, 6, 11 and 12, while the paper for SO (Horticulture) will take place on November 8.

The tests for Assistant Director (Plg), Surveyor, Deputy Director (System), Legal Assistant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant and Assistant Accounts Officer will be conducted on November 8. Link: http://119.226.139.196/tendernotices_docs/july2018/Examintion_Schedule09102020.pdf

On November 9, the papers for Junior Secretariat Assistant, Senior Law officer and Deputy Director (Plg) will be held. The DDA Recruitment exams 2020 for Junior Secretariat Assistant, Assistant Director (System) and Architectural Assistant will be conducted on November 10.

The DDA will not entertain any request for change in date, time and venue of the exams. The dates for the test of Stenographer Grade D will be released separately.

Those appearing for the exams should read the important instructions regarding dress code and COVID-19. This should be done for strict compliance to avoid any difficulty at the examination centres. They are also advised to visit the official website of the DDA at dda.org.in for latest updates.

As the recruitment to the post of Mali has been cancelled, those who filled the form and submitted application fee will be refunded the amount in due course. Link: http://119.226.139.196/tendernotices_docs/july2018/Mali09102020.pdf

“The candidates are advised to keep the details of their bank account, IFSC Code etc. ready and submit the same on the link when opened so that their application fee can be remitted to their bank account directly,” said the DDA in a notification.