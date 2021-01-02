DDA to Launch Housing Scheme Today, 1354 Flats on Sale for HIG, MIG, LIG & EWS

In a bid to woo potential property buyers, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch a new housing scheme on Saturday under which it would attempt to sell over 1300 flats in the metro city, offering better deals in terms of space and connectivity this time compared to previous years.

Under the DDA Online Housing Scheme 2021, the authority is putting up 1,354 flats for sale in the High-Income Group (HIG), Middle-Income Group (MIG) categories, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) categories.

Out of these, most of the units belong to the MIG category, i.e. 704 flats in Jasola and Dwarka. There will be 230 HIG flats located in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, 275 flats earmarked for EWS category situated in Manglapuri and Dwarka.

The remaining LIG flats are located in Rohini.

The application process including payment and the issuance of possession letters under the scheme would be done online, through AWAAS software. Buyers would be eligible for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana subsidy scheme, provided they meet the necessary criteria.

The last date to apply for the properties online is February 16, 2021.

The three-bedroom HIG flats in Jasola are the costliest units and are priced at Rs 2.1 crore. Previously, the costliest flats offered by the DDA were the HIG flats in Vasant Kunj priced at Rs 1.7 crore in 2019.

The DDA has been unsuccessful in recent years as many of the flats they put up for sale remained unsold and many of them were surrendered.

To deal with the issue, this time the authorities are offering flats that are spacious and located in areas with good connectivity.

The MIG flats located in Dwarka are well connected via the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, while the HIG flats located in Jasola are connected via the Magenta Line.

For the EWS flats, the household income of the applicant must not exceed Rs 1 lakh per annum. There are no income criteria for the rest of the categories.