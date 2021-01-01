DDA to Offer 1,350 Flats in New Housing Scheme 2021, Applications to Remain Active From Jan 2 to Feb 16

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is scheduled to launch a new housing scheme on Saturday, January 2, that will offer near about 1,350 flats for sale. The scheme will the offer various category of flats at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

The applications under the scheme will remain active till February 16.

The entire process of the scheme, starting from processing of applications to possession of flats, will be done through the DDA's newly-developed AWAAS software, said an official. The applicant will have to visit DDA only for the purpose of execution of the deed.

"The new year will bring good news for home buyers with the launching of the DDA Online Housing Scheme 2021 on January 2," said the official.

The scheme was reportedly approved during a recent online meeting of the DDA's decision-making body, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal.