Dead Bodies of Gangster Raju Theth, Another Man Handed Over to Family: Police

The dead bodies of gangster Raju Theth and another man who were killed in a shootout were handed over to their family members on Monday, police said.

Theth was killed on Saturday in a hail of bullets outside his house here. A man, Tarachand Kadwasara, who had gone to meet his daughter studying in a coaching institute there was also hit by bullets and died. The assailants fired at him and stanched the key of his car and fled in it from the spot.

The family members, relatives and locals have been protesting and sitting on a dharna outside the mortuary of the district hospital demanding the arrest of the accused and security for the family of Theth and compensation to Kadwasara’s family.

After two rounds of meetings, the deadlock ended late on Sunday night.

The meeting was attended by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, Ladnu (Nagaur) MLA Mukesh Bhakar and Sikar MP Swami Sumedhanand.

“The deadlock has ended and the dead bodies were handed over to family members after a postmortem on Monday,” Sikar SP Kunwar Rashtradeep said.

Two of the five accused nabbed on Sunday have been arrested, Rashtradeep said.

Of the five accused, two received bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and are undergoing treatment at the SMS hospital in Jaipur amid tight security arrangements and one accused is a minor.

The other two accused, Manish Jat (25) and Vikram Gurjar (28), were questioned during detention and have been placed under arrest later.

The dharna was called off on Sunday night after Theth’s family members were assured of security to them and witnesses of the shootout. It was also decided during the meeting that the investigation will be done by the SIT, and compensation will be given to Kadwasara’s family.

Also, Kadwasara’s daughter will be provided with a free medical degree (MBBS) in a government college and compensation will be given to another man injured in the incident.

Another man Kailash also received bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Theth, who had several criminal cases against him and was out on bail, had a rivalry with dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, killed in a police encounter in June 2017.

