Man Dies Outside UP Govt Office, Body Dumped in Garbage Van; 3 Cops among 7 Suspended

In a shocking incident from Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh, municipal authority employees, surrounded by police personnel, dumped a dead body into a garbage van before it was taken away. Three policemen and four municipal employees were suspended after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

The clip shows four municipal employees dumping the dead body into the van while three policemen stand nearby. In another clip, an ambulance is seen near the dead body. While locals said those in the ambulance allegedly refused to touch the body over fear of contracting the coronavirus infection, they took samples from the deceased for testing before leaving.

The deceased was identified as Mohd Anwar from Sahjaura village who had collapsed and died outside a government office yesterday on Wednesday.

Describing the incident as "inhuman", Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said a team from the municipality and another from the police was sent to the spot as soon as the news of the death was received.

"The body of the deceased was put inside a garbage van, this is not acceptable," he said. "Policemen and Nagar Palika employees on the spot did not even wear PPE kits given the fact that the deceased could be coronavirus suspect."

Verma said an inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The Balrampur police said one sub-inspector and two constables are among the police personnel suspended with immediate effect.