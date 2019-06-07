English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dead Body of 50-Year-Old Man Found in Servants' Quarter in Delhi's Posh South Avenue Area
Police said the deceased was the husband of a servant and added that the body had stab wounds.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The dead body of a 50-year-old man was found in a servants' quarter at Delhi's South Avenue area, which houses residences of Members of Parliament, police said on Friday.
Police said that the incident took place on Thursday night and stab wounds were found on the body of the deceased.
The deceased was the husband of a servant who lives in the servant quarters at South Avenue, a senior police officer said.
Further details are awaited, they added.
