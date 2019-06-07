Dead Body of 50-Year-Old Man Found in Servants' Quarter in Delhi's Posh South Avenue Area

New Delhi: The dead body of a 50-year-old man was found in a servants' quarter at Delhi's South Avenue area, which houses residences of Members of Parliament, police said on Friday.

Police said that the incident took place on Thursday night and stab wounds were found on the body of the deceased.

The deceased was the husband of a servant who lives in the servant quarters at South Avenue, a senior police officer said.

Further details are awaited, they added.