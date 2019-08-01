Take the pledge to vote

Dead Body of Man in Madhya Pradesh Taken for Autopsy in Garbage Vehicle

Earlier last week, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had ordered an inquiry into a similar incident that took place in Ashoknagar town.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
Representative image.
Umaria: In second such incident in over a week in Madhya Pradesh, the body of a 35-year old man, who allegedly committed suicide, was taken for autopsy in a garbage vehicle in Chandia town of Umaria district, officials said on Thursday.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday when the police took the body of one Dharmendra Yadav (35), who allegedly committed suicide by jumping in a water-filled pit of a mine, for autopsy in a tractor-trolley used as a garbage disposal vehicle by the local municipal body.

Chandia Police Station in-charge ML Verma said Yadav had attacked his wife on July 15 by a digging tool over a domestic dispute and fled the spot.

Later, his wife, who was seriously injured in the attack, died during treatment in a hospital at Jabalpur, he said.

On Wednesday, Yadav's body was found floating in the mine pit, he said and added that possibly, he took the extreme step after the death of his wife.

"We don't have an ambulance (hearse van). Whenever we need to take a body to hospital for autopsy, we ask the local municipal council to arrange a vehicle.

"So, we don't have any other option but to use the vehicle sent by the municipal council, Verma said, pleading helplessness in the matter.

On the other hand, Chandia Municipal Council deputy chairman Anupam Chaturvedi said, "We have proposed in the council to purchase an ambulance to carry dead bodies. The proposal, however, has not yet materialised."

He said, "It is sad a dead body is carried in a garbage vehicle. In absence of other options, we have to send garbage vehicles in case of emergency."

On July 23, the body of a woman, who had allegedly committed suicide, was taken for autopsy in a garbage vehicle in Ashoknagar.

Terming the incident as a "blot on humanity", Nath had ordered stern action against those responsible for the "negligent" act.

