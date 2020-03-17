Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Dead Chicken Dumped in Maharashtra River over False Coronavirus Link

Due to false messages of poultry being carriers of the coronavirus, prices have crashed and some poultry farmer or trader might have dumped them in the river, an official said.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 10:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dead Chicken Dumped in Maharashtra River over False Coronavirus Link
Representative image. (Reuters)

Wardha: Several dead chicken were found in Dham river in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Tuesday, with officials claiming it may be the result of poultry prices crashing due to false claims that they could transmit the novel coronavirus.

The chickens were found in the river near Tuljapur in Selu tehsil, an official said.

"The stench in the area was unbearable. Due to false messages of poultry being carriers of the coronavirus, prices have crashed and some poultry farmer or trader might have dumped them in the river," said an official.

Incidentally, the state Animal Husbandry department had filed a complaint with Pune police over two social media videos making the false poultry-coronavirus link claim.

Pune police had zeroed in on a minor from Uttar Pradesh and a man from Andhra Pradesh as the video uploaders.

A top police official from Pune had claimed such videos had hit the sector by as much as Rs 650 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram