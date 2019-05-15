Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Haldiram's Outlet in Nagpur Shut Down after 'Dead Lizard' Found in Bowl of Vada Sambar

The incident took place at the outlet located at Ajani square on Tuesday morning. The picture of the dead lizard found in 'vada sambar' went viral on the social media.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Haldiram's Outlet in Nagpur Shut Down after 'Dead Lizard' Found in Bowl of Vada Sambar
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Nagpur: A man allegedly found a dead lizard in a food item served at the snacks major Haldiram's outlet here, a Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the outlet located at Ajani square on Tuesday morning. The picture of the dead lizard found in 'vada sambar' went viral on the social media.

"The man and a woman accompanying him, both from Wardha, had ordered vada sambar at the outlet. But while eating, the man found a dead lizard in the food. They brought this to the notice of the outlet's supervisor, who later on threw it away," assistant commissioner of FDA (Nagpur) Milind Deshpande told PTI.

"They were later admitted to a private hospital and discharged on Wednesday," he added.

The duo, however, neither spoke to media, nor lodged a complaint in this regard.

"The FDA was informed about it in the evening, after which we immediately visited the the Haldiram's outlet and conducted an inspection. We found certain deficiencies in its kitchen. The windows of the kitchen need to be fitted with nets, which was missing," Deshpande said.

"The FDA has closed the outlet till they complete the compliance as per the Food Safety and Standards (Food business licences and Registration) regulations 2011. They have submitted a compliance report to us. We will inspect the premises and if we find the steps taken are satisfactory, only then we will allow it to reopen," he added.

When contacted, a senior office-bearer of Haldiram's told PTI that they doubted the veracity of consumers' claim.

"But we admitted them to nearby hospital. They were kept under observation for 24 hours and their medical reports were normal. They have been discharged today. We have submitted a compliance report to the FDA," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram