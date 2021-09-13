Dead Man Receives Two Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine in AP’s Anantapur

A dead person has “received” Covid-19 vaccine in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, according to his family members. The son of the deceased man has received a message that his father has been vaccinated against Covid-19 at a vaccination center in the district. The man residing in the Hindupur city of Anantapur died in July. But his son received a message on his phone that his father had received both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The family members were embarrassed and angry over the incident. They alleged that the authorities involved in the vaccination process were not performing their duty carefully and registered dead persons for the vaccination on the Cowin platform.

The district administration is already facing severe criticism over the registration for Covid-19 vaccination. Currently, the vaccine is being taken by village and ward secretariats from the administration. This responsibility of vaccinating the beneficiaries has been handed over to the ANMs along with the medical staff. The Municipal Commissioners are responsible for monitoring the vaccination process.

The district faced many irregularities in the vaccination process. To achieve the daily targets of vaccination, the local health staff are reportedly registering as many people as they can without proper documentation and booking the slots on the Cowin platform. The reports also emerged that many received the messages that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 even when they did not receive a vaccine shot.

The district-level authorities are saying that local staff members are sending messages to people who are yet to get the vaccine shot. The staff however said that it is occurring due to a “technical glitch”.

As of September 12, there are 15,110 active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh. The health authorities administered more than 15.4 lakh vaccine doses on Sunday, the highest number of doses administered in a single day by the state so far.

