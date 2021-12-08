Dead Man Returns Home After Three Months, Family Shocked

Three months ago, C Nagarajappa was declared dead by the doctors, a postmortem was conducted, a missing case was closed and he was cremated on his farm in Tumkuru. But three months later, he got down from the bus and walked straight home. Imagine the shock that the family might have struck with.

Nagarajappa was an alcoholic. He faced multiple health issues because of it. He was hence admitted to Nimhans (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) in August this year and later shifted to another hospital in Koramangala, Bengaluru. His daughter Nethravathi worked there as a healthcare worker. One day, Nagarajappa went missing from the hospital.

“13 years ago he left home and we had all panicked. But he later returned. This time in September when he went missing from the hospital we thought he would be back in a while, but he didn’t. So we were worried” said Nethravathi.

On 18th September the security guard of the private hospital called Nethravathi and said her father was found dead in front of the hospital. Somehow, the body of the dead man had huge similarities to Nagarajappa. “We got a postmortem done since the body was found on streets. The report said he had TB just like my father, the structure and height of the body was all very similar to that of my father. We all believed it is him. We couldn’t doubt it”

The family even cleared off police formalities and collected the body. They brought it back home and cremated it at their farm in Chikkamaluru, Tumkuru district. They performed all final rites. “I was in too much grief. I stopped cooking all of my father’s favorite dishes after that. I cried almost every day” said Ngarathna.

When asked where he was all these days, “I wasn’t feeling good staying at the hospital. Hence I escaped from there and was roaming around. Now, I came home” is all that he said. “I buried him with my own hands. And today this fellow gets down from the bus and walks home” said a shocked Gangappa C R, Nagarajappa’s friend in the village. Nagarajappa came home on 30th November 2021.

The family is now celebrating the return of their father. Nagarajappa has 3 children and all are happy to have their father back alive.

The big question now is who did the family cremate thinking that it is their father? Also, now that he was declared dead, re-establishing him as a living person is a huge task in itself. But the family says it is more than happy to have him back alive and is not thinking of other official things for now.

